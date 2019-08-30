Greg Bruce on the pitfalls of a get-rich-quick scheme which proves to be anything but.

A couple of years ago, in writing a story that was part-attempt to make money and part-cry for help, I experimented with some schemes for getting rich online , none of which worked, one of which was called "matched betting". As part of that story, I opened a betting account with a bookmaker in the UK, deposited £5, then discovered, as a non-resident, I wasn't eligible for the free bets required to make the scheme work. I quit, embarrassed by my ignorance, and have never

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.