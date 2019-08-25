COMMENT:

It should come as a surprise to no one that a recent in-depth review of the foods on our supermarket shelves revealed most of the food on offer is highly processed and unhealthy.

The "State of the Food Supply" report from researchers at Auckland University found more than two-thirds of packaged foods were considered ultra-processed: full of refined ingredients, added sugar, salt, fat and additives. They also found 59 per cent of the packaged foods in our supermarkets have a low star rating (less than 3.5) - even in "healthier" categories.

It also wasn't super surprising to hear that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.