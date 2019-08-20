Last year we reminisced about the glory years of Tangy Fruits and Biguns chips, the days when going to the movies involved only the best snacks to get you through.

But after delving into the archives of my 90s childhood memory, there were so many other amazing Kiwi delicacies kids now days are missing out on.

So strap yourself in and let your mouth salivate over these Kiwi classics they should bring back from extinction.

CHILL LOLLY SCRAMBLE ICE CREAM

Who remembers this ice cream with the delicious lolly scramble inside?

These bad boys were the saviour on any hot summer's day when you wanted to buy both ice cream and lollies, but only had the money for one.

Luckily this came with both in the one tub and the fizzy lollies inside were an ultimate favourite.

Tip Top, it's time to bring these back!

YUM BARS

Simply the best. Better than all the rest.

When it comes to muffin bars, this Ernest Adams treat was hands down the tastiest item to get in your lunch box.

Yum Bars were moist and filled with a yummy creamy caramel centre.

These were often used in the playground as a bargaining chip or a way to make a quick couple of dollars if you had snuck another one in your lunchbox.

"Bro, I'll let you be the king in handball if you give me your Yum Bar?" many kids across New Zealand were heard begging just so they could get a taste of Yum.

ROLL UPS

The standard procedure was to wrap them around your finger and race your friends to see who could finish theirs first.

If you didn't wrap these around your fingers and suck them dry, then are you even a legitimate Kiwi kid?

For years little rugrats around the country convinced their parents this "fruit-based" lunchbox item was "healthy".

Once the bell went for class it was a likely chance half the students came back with sticky fingers. But with good reason.

If you had one of these and a Yum Bar in your lunchbox, you were ballin'.

HUBBA BUBBA BUBBLE JUG

This was often a popular way to be able to share gum without having to give away a whole pirce of Hubba Bubba.

When buying Hubba Bubba from the packet was too boring, kids turned to the powered alternative for their chewing gum fix.

Available in numerous flavours, watermelon and tropical fruit were often a big seller.

Rumours are a small number of dairies around the country still sell these.

If your friends were annoying scabs they'd line up asking for some of your finest Hubba Bubba powder so they wouldn't miss out.

WHISTLE LOLLIPOPS

The Whistle lollipops made a lot of noise!

Let's be honest, while they were reasonably tasty the main reason you got your hands on the Whistle was to annoy the crap out of your parents and friends.

This lollipop was designed in the shape of a whistle and boy did it make a lot of noise!

If you wanted the whistle to survive more than a few minutes the key was to eat it from the bottom up.

Apparently, some shops are still selling these but they're not as readily available as they were back in the 90s.

PARADISO ICE CREAM

Perfect for a hot summer's day.

Who remembers this absolute gem of an ice cream?

Paradiso was certainly a summertime favourite where the blend of the tropical sorbet outside mixed with the vanilla ice cream inside was what dreams were made of.

The Paradiso was never cheap but it was what you begged your parents to buy when they said they'd shout the ice creams.

Tip Top should consider a limited time only relaunch. Please!

CALIPPO SHOTS

The currency of the school playground.

For years I've been trying to remember the name of these "little lemon-lime balls of wow". Finally, it came to my head and ultimately made its way to the list what needs to be bought back to the masses.

These chewy balls of flavour were a "game-changer" according to a lot of Kiwis back in the day.

They were easy to share around so if you were happy to forgo a handful of Calippo you probably became the popular kid in school.

SNIFTERS

Just one of two ultimate movie snacks to go alongside the Tangy Fruits.

You couldn't go to the movies without a packet of Snifters.

These peppermint chocolate delights complimented the Tangy Fruits and were a staple of the Kiwi movie diet.

There have been calls for years for the Snifter to make a comeback but all attempts have failed.

It looks like it'll remain in our memories and hearts forever. RIP, the mighty snifter.