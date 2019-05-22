From the 1950s through to the late 2000s Kiwis were treated to a range of delicious chips and lollies.

While we still have plenty of goodies such as Pineapple Lumps and Munchos, a number of New Zealand's iconic snacks have disappeared from shop shelves.

Now going to the movies or having sleepovers just isn't the same.

Yesterday it was announced the Kiwi classic CC's corn chips would return to shelves around the country from May 27.

But the return of CC's is just the beginning, I hope!

From Tangy Fruits to Snifters, here's a roundup of classic Kiwiana snacks that should be brought back from extinction.

Snifters:

In 2009 Snifters was axed by Cadbury.

The lolly, which had a peppermint nougat chocolate centre coated in a candy shell, was a definite winner to snack on at the movies.

Unfortunately, according to Cadbury, the decision was made to drop the iconic New Zealand lolly due to lack of consumer demand.

There was a wave of backlash following the axing with angry Snifter fans protesting in Dunedin and around the country.

A Kiwi also started a petition to bring the Snifter back, but the demands fell on deaf ears.

Tangy Fruits:

Tangy Fruits were small edible fruit flavoured round candies, often sold in New Zealand at movie theatres. Photo / Twitter

Tangy Fruits were small, round, fruit-flavoured candies, often sold at movie theatres.

They were damn tasty but often used to throw at friends during the movie.

Tangy Fruits rarely lasted a whole film and were considered perfect for the movies since there was no disturbing rustling sound to worry about when one reached for a second helping.

Production ceased in 2008, again due to a lack of consumer demand.

Expats were furious with one person saying in 2009: "What! The end of Tangy Fruits? As an ex-pat Kiwi what I am going to feed my kids when I come home? I'd like to be able to say 'this is what real lollies are like - not that rubbish you get in Australia'."

RIP the Tangy Fruit.

Sparkles:

Two weathered packs of 'vintage' orange Sparkles were auctioned on Trade Me back in 2016. Photo / Trade Me

Considered one of the "big three" along with Snifters and Tangy Fruits, Sparkles faced the chop in 2008 due to lack of consumer demand.

But that didn't stop Kiwis expressing their anger.

In 2016 a Trade Me user auctioned off two packets of orange Pascall Sparkles.

For what used to be the cheapest item at the local dairy, the bidding started at $10 per pack.

The black market of classic Kiwi candy has come to Trade Me in the past: In 2008, 20 packets of Sparkles were sold for over $50 each.

Toppa Strawberry Ice Cream:

Toppa ice cream made a reappearance in 2014 for a limited time only. Photo / Tip Top

The vanilla ice cream coated in a strawberry shell was a strong Kiwi favourite during summer time.

The humble Toppa was launched in the 1950s and was a mainstay in the New Zealand market until the 2000s before it disappeared.

The strawberry favourite made a return to stores in 2014 for just a limited time before the classic ice cream was withdrawn from dairies.

Upon its return the taste was slightly different after being made without artificial colours and flavours and with natural alternatives. This was after Tip Top's announcement in July 2013 to use only natural colours and flavours by January of the next year.

When summer bakes our skins and dries our mouths, many of us could do with a classic Toppa!

Biguns chips:

Biguns came in four different flavours and was a staple item on every kids' sleepover menu. Photo / Facebook

It wouldn't be a sleepover without a packet of Biguns!

The school lunch and sleepover favourite was available in four flavours: Cheese, Cheese and Bacon, Bar-b-q, and Tangy.

Local legend has it that Tangy was the most popular flavour before the Biguns brand disappeared from shelves.

In 2016 Bluebird did bring back cheese-flavoured Biguns for a limited time but again the Kiwi classic disappeared from all existence.

DunkAroos:

What wasn't fun about these little snack packs?

Dunking your delicious kangaroo biscuits in chocolaty, refined sugary goop was considered a perfectly acceptable lunch time snack. Those were the days.