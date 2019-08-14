COMMENT:

Because we call people "criminals" or "prisoners" we can deny them a vote and feel okay about it, writes Kyle MacDonald.

How would you feel if we suddenly decided to deny those with a mental health diagnosis the vote? How about people with severe alcohol or other drug addictions? People who were abused as children, should they get to vote?

Well, I've got some bad news for you. We already deny some of these people their democratic right, but because we call these people "criminals" or "prisoners", we're okay with it.

