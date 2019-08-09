COMMENT:

"Breastfeeding mothers should not consume alcohol."

These were the not-particularly-helpful words of Coroner Debra Bell that came after a tiny 2-month-old baby girl was found dead. Her blood alcohol levels were six times the legal adult drink-driving limit. Six.

The comment comes just one week after Coroner Tim Scott harshly blamed the parents of Gisborne girl, Carla Neems, who was almost 7 when she was hit and killed by a recycling truck. Scott said Neems' parents' confidence in letting her walk home from school without adult company was "misplaced".

Surely, it's not just me noticing

