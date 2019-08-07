Meghan Markle's former home that she shared with her first husband Trevor Engelson is currently on the market.

The Los Angeles property is substantially more modest than the Frogmore Cottage estate in Windsor that she resides in now, and is listed for just US$1.8 million (NZ$2.8 million).

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial style home in Hancock Park was built in 1924 and doesn't even occupy one-fifth of an acre - a humble property compared to where Markle now lives with Harry and baby Archie.

The house Meghan Markle shared with her husband Trevor Engelson. Photo / MLS

Markle and Engelson reportedly rented the property soon after she scored her role as together soon after she had established herself as Rachel Zane on the TV show Suits.

The Hancock Park neighborhood isn't as well known as Santa Monica or Beverley hills, but has plenty of historic and sought-after homes.

Cara Ameer, a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Vanguard Realty explains the area is: "uber-pricey, and it's difficult to get into anything under $US2 million (NZ$3.1 million)."

The house is selling for just NZ$2,791,130. Photo / MLS

Markle and Engelson rented the house together, which is now up for sale. Photo / MLS

"Hancock Park is a highly desirable area of Los Angeles that is centrally located, close to Paramount Studios and affords easy access to shopping, dining, and of course television and other movie studios," she notes.

"It is still less expensive versus Beverly Hills," Ameer told The New York Post.

As there's reportedly a shortage of available properties in the neighbourhood - combined with the "Markle Sparkle factor," it's likely the house will be snapped up quickly.

She lived in the home when she starred in Suits. Photo / MLS

The real estate agent describes the kitchen as "cozy". Photo / MLS

The two-storey home offers brilliant exposure to LA sunshine with its expansive windows, however the cozy kitchen is probably best for someone who doesn't intend to spend much time in there.

The agent says: "The home's kitchen is surprisingly small, and the backyard, while spacious, does not have a pool or more of an outdoor living space."

"That being said, the home has quality finishes on the inside, so someone may be content to just live with it with an eye to expand in the future, which will certainly raise the value - for example, if the kitchen were enlarged or the house expanded and a pool added."

There is no pool or much of a living space outdoors. Photo / MLS Photo / MLS

The colour scheme of the house is very minimalist. Photo / MLS

According to rumours, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to buy a property in LA to be closer to Markle's mum, Doria Ragland - but something tells us she won't be keen on moving back into the home she shared with her ex.

