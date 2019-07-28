There are signs that buying a home in LA is high on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's radar.

Royal expert Emily Andrews suggested to Yahoo's The Royal Box that the couple will be buying a house in LA, where Markle's mother Doria Ragland lives so they can spend summer holidays there with Archie, reports The Sun.

Markle and her mother have a very close relationship and she has been traveling often to see her daughter and the family.

"We know Doria and Meghan are very close, Doria has been a very special and intrinsic part of Archie's life and it would make sense if they bought someplace out in LA," said Andrews.

Advertisement

Markle and her mum are known to have a very close relationship. Photo / Getty Images

Also, the Sussex's are likely to be required to spend more time in the US for Prince Harry and Oprah's new TV series focused on mental health.

Andrews told Yahoo's The Royal Box: "This project with Oprah, while it's not going to be the first initiative of Sussex Royal, is a big push they are doing in the American market to try and attract donors for their new foundation.

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess shared that they were embarking on their own charity organisation after splitting from the Royal Foundation they shared with Prince William and Kate.

Andrews said the couple may be using their new-found independence to connect with American investors for their charity, and having a home in LA would help with this mission.

If the couple buy a home in LA, Ragland will be able to spend more time with her grandson. Photo / Getty Images

The couple is currently doing huge renovations at their Frogmore Cottage home that has so far cost taxpayers a whopping $4.6 million, The Sun reports.

They reportedly paid for upgraded fixtures and fittings in the five-bedroom house in Windsor, but the Sovereign Grant has covered the cost of replacing heating, electric, gas and water main systems, as well as replacing ceiling beams and floor joists at the property, which has been remodelled from five separate living quarters into one residence.

READ MORE: •Harry and Meghan's home renovations cost $4.6 million in taxpayer funds

It was recently revealed that Harry and Meghan have a lengthy list for their neighbours on what they can and can't do.

READ MORE: • 'So over the top': Neighbours slam Harry and Meghan's 'dos and don'ts' list

Buckingham Palace responded and said the list came from an "overly protective palace official" which Harry and Meghan were not aware of, reports The Sun.

A spokesman insisted "The Duke and Duchess had no knowledge of this briefing and no involvement in the concept or the content.

"This was a well-intentioned briefing to help a small local community know how to welcome two new residents and help them with any potential encounter.

"There was no handout or letter. The talk was undertaken by a local manager and was widely viewed as being well received."