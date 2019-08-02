An egg made Will Connolly world famous. He gives his first indepth interview to Greg Bruce

Countdown to an egging

T

hree hours after watching the Christchurch mosque shooting on Facebook, Will Connolly read then-Australian senator Fraser Anning's thoughts about it on Facebook - Anning blamed the massacre on "the immigration programme which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate". It provoked Connolly to post: "I'd like to be face to face with this muppet." His assumption was that he never would be - he lived in Melbourne; Anning lived in Queensland - but then someone posted that Anning would be speaking the

