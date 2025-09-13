Speaking to Louise Ayrey and Francesca Rudkin on this week’s episode of the Herald’s health and wellbeing podcast The Little Things, Wilson says one of her best tips for dealing with pressure is learning to separate the facts from the stories we tell ourselves about them.

A method the Warriors will no doubt employ as they face the Penrith Panthers in Saturday’s NRL knockout game.

“Penrith have won more times than us. It’s a fact. The stories become ‘are we good enough to beat them?’ and ‘what are people going to think?’”

Wilson says recognising these negative thought patterns as stories, not facts, gives us the opportunity to change the narrative and ease the pressure.

“There are always going to be stories, but how can you perhaps make them work for you a little bit versus against you?”

So how does this help those of us who aren’t chasing medals? Wilson says the same mental skills apply to boardroom presentations, first dates or navigating bedtime battles.

“Make sure you’re acting as the bouncer and you only want the cool kids in the club, you know, like the good stories, the helpful stories.”

