The Sussexes have shared a video featuring Jacinda Ardern on Instagram to highlight the upcoming issue of British Vogue, edited by Meghan Markle.

The video is a sneak peek of the content in the September issue of the magazine, featuring Ardern as one of the women selected by the Duchess of Sussex as a "Force for Change".

According to the post, the Duchess of Sussex, has been working on the magazine for the last seven months, "to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us".

"Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness' official tour of New Zealand," the post reads.

In the video, Ardern says she has noticed, over the course of her career, that the world has become much more polarised than it used to be.

"I do think there is a solution to that though, and that's ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share."

"Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change," the Sussexes wrote in the caption.

According to The Telegraph, Ardern showed "real empathy" for Markle when she visited New Zealand last October, shortly after the announcement of her pregnancy.

The video comes just a few hours after the cover of the upcoming issue was revealed, showing Ardern in a prime spot, alongside 14 other "forces for change".

We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange

