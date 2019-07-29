On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The Sussexes have shared a video featuring Jacinda Ardern on Instagram to highlight the upcoming issue of British Vogue, edited by Meghan Markle.
The video is a sneak peek of the content in the September issue of the magazine, featuring Ardern as one of the women selected by the Duchess of Sussex as a "Force for Change".
According to the post, the Duchess of Sussex, has been working on the magazine for the last seven months, "to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us".
"Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness' official tour of New Zealand," the post reads.