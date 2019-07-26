On Tuesday, TVNZ airs the first of a two-part documentary looking at the lives of gifted children. Greg Bruce meets one of its stars, Tristan Pang.

When Tristan Pang was 2 years old, his writing was not very good but it was good enough for his mother to understand he was already better at sudoku than she was. Around the same time, he began doing basic algebra.

That year, she bought herself the best-selling logic puzzle Rush Hour, a sliding block game marketed at ages "8 to adult". The game has 40 different configurations that get progressively more difficult and

Related articles: