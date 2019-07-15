COMMENT:

A new playground has been closed in Tauranga. Beck Vass is calling out "over-protective" parents as the cause of the shut down.

Tauranga's new mall, Tauranga Crossing, which opened in April, has closed its playground because of complaints over the steps and sloping astro turf beside them.

While mall management would not confirm the specifics behind the closure, a source has disclosed that it is because of parents' concerns.

Signs at the playground read: "We value customer feedback and we are making some changes. The Garden will reopen soon, thank you for your patience."

There are so few places left where kids can push themselves physically, says Beck Vass. Photo / Supplied

In other words, some precious whingers have made the mall re-do the playground because they don't want their cotton wool-wrapped kids to fall down that little slope, or the steps.

It's steps, people. What you do with your kids and steps is, you walk up behind them until they can do it themselves. This doesn't take very long for most kids.

It's kind of the same with the slope. If you teach them to do it, then they don't need all the cotton wool.

I know it's great going places where you can eat your lunch and not actually watch your kids, I love doing that too sometimes. But you need to go to McDonald's or stay at home for that, not go to the mall.

It's amazing what kids are capable of when you let them do stuff. They even learn how to go up and down steps.

Take some personal responsibility. If your kid can't do something yet, do it with them until they can.

They're going to fall on things, maybe even fall down some steps. That's what happens.

Adults also fall down steps. There are still steps in a lot of places and the world is okay.

I generally can't stand malls but Tauranga Crossing is awesome. I love that the play area and some seating is outside. It's sheltered, sunny and in fresh air.

I've had a few friends with kids break their arms falling from the monkey bars at school lately. I feel like it's only a matter of time before they're gone for good too.

There are so few places left where kids can push themselves physically.

It has been amazing as a parent to watch our daughter, 6, be too short and not strong enough to get along the monkey bars, to now being able to climb up and carry herself across some that are out of reach, a decent drop below.

She has learned persistence, determination, balance, and strength. She's also fallen from them.

The only way kids learn boundaries is by figuring out where they are. Sometimes that means accidentally pushing through the other side. Maybe an injury or two.

But that's all part of it.

I don't usually like judging people's parenting decisions but honestly, it's getting a bit ridiculous ringing and requesting the providers of play spaces to make everything flat, soft and toddler-friendly.

Why even bother getting your kids out of bed?