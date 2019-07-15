COMMENT:

A new playground has been closed in Tauranga. Beck Vass is calling out "over-protective" parents as the cause of the shut down.

Tauranga's new mall, Tauranga Crossing, which opened in April, has closed its playground because of complaints over the steps and sloping astro turf beside them.

While mall management would not confirm the specifics behind the closure, a source has disclosed that it is because of parents' concerns.

Signs at the playground read: "We value customer feedback and we are making some changes. The Garden will reopen soon, thank you for your patience."

There are so few places left where kids can push themselves physically, says Beck Vass. Photo / Supplied
In other words, some precious

