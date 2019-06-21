Arundhati Roy talks to Greg Bruce about her wild success and her despair at the state of her home country.

Since the publication of The God of Small Things, the novel that made Arundhati Roy rich and famous and won her 1997's Booker Prize, she's been smeared, criticised and criminally charged. She's been to court many, many times. She's been imprisoned once.

Her first court appearance came about when she was charged with "corrupting public morality" as the result of a scene in The God of Small Things, but many of her subsequent appearances have resulted from the stream of

