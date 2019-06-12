Maybe it's time I started listening to Kanye, writes psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald.

I've never been a huge fan of Kanye West, and even less of his wife's family and media empire. But I am a fan of David Letterman, and in particular his retirement project on Netflix, "My Next Guest Needs no Introduction" a long-form interview show. An hour is long enough to really get a sense of someone, and Letterman's expertise as an interviewer shine through.

West - who has very publicly struggled with his mental health and recently been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder - lays his struggles bare

