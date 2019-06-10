Lots of people ask what it's like making the move from two to three children. Beck Vass reveals a surprisingly pleasant discovery

Like anything, you'll get different answers from everyone you ask and many factors come into play - most significantly, I think, the kids' age gaps and personalities.

For us, there is a bit of a gap between our first two children, aged 6 and 4, and our baby, which I think helps.

However, here is my early summary of life with three kids - if I can make one just eight months into life with a third child.

