An "overprotective" mum has been slammed after refusing to let her husband spend one-on-one time with their daughter because "he's a smoker".

The woman took to a online parenting forum to seek advice about her situation, saying she is worried her 7-month-old daughter is inhaling second-hand smoke from her husband.

She explained she has banned him from taking their daughter anywhere by himself and he has to seek permission on the chance he does want to take her out.

"I've been told that I'm too precious with her since the day she was born, but it is being brought up in every single argument and I've had enough!"

The mother, who disapproves of her husband's smoking, said she is also protective of the places her daughter goes and is worried her husband will take him to a place where others also smoke.

"I simply don't see a reason for him to take her anywhere.

"It's not like he wants to go for a walk with her, all he ever asked was to take her to his parents [who smoke]."

She also says she believes the only reason her husband asks to take their daughter to her grandparents is "to force me into being away from her" and is doing it out of spite.

The disgruntled mother also accused her husband of never changing any of their daughter's dirty nappies or giving her a bath.

"Why can't he appreciate the good job I'm doing?" she wrote.

She concluded: "I KNOW I'm precious with her, no doubt! But I think it's a good thing and I wish he would appreciate me being a good mother rather than making me look like a lunatic."

Many people leaped to her husband's defence, but did agree it seemed like he wasn't pulling his weight.

"He's her father. He doesn't need a reason or to justify his desire to spend time alone with her. That said, it sounds like he isn't contributing much," one person said.

Another added: "First, he's the dad. He should be able to take the baby wherever he wants. I agree with no homes that are smoked in, but he should be able to take the baby without you there."

One person accused her of being a "psychopath" while another suggested she is neglecting their marriage to have a stronger relationship with her daughter.

"Sounds like he isn't doing much to help raise your child but also you aren't letting him do much. Your stance against him spending alone time with her is probably making him feel more and more distant every day."

However, some leapt to the defence of the mother saying her husband sounds like he isn't father material.

"She has good reason to believe he won't take care of her if he won't change a diaper. I would not trust him with her either, biological connection or not."

Another wrote: "You don't trust him and he doesn't help you and he frequently does things just to spite you - you two have bigger problems than how overprotective you are with the baby."