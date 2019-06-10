COMMENT:

It was a practise run-through for my cousin's marriage ceremony. Alongside the other bridesmaids, I listened patiently as the priest went over the order of things. It all seemed like standard wedding stuff, until it came time to discussions about Communion.

First, the priest asked whether any of us were not Catholic. "Yes, me, I'm not," I said. Not a big deal, I thought as I admired the airy hilltop church we were in.

He seemed to have an alternative interpretation. As the only non-Catholic in the bridal party, I garnered his immediate focus for an explanation of how

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: