A proposition for Lee and his husband sees our Sex Files columnist reflect on the most important advice for the bicurious.

• Contains explicit sexual content

When you're married and in your thirties, it's not often that a cute young thing in their early twenties asks if they can come home with you (and your husband/wife).

That happened to me on Saturday night at a cocktail party. I was bowled over by this person's forthrightness and, after politely declining, said we were flattered.

The twenty-something – who identified as bicurious but had only ever been with the opposite sex –

