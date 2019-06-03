Beck Vass shares the trials and tribulations of having children who just won't listen.

I've feel like I've done my best as a parent. Truly, I have tried my absolute hardest at teaching our kids right from wrong, that there are consequences to their actions - all the big stuff and many, many small things too. It's repetitive and exhausting.

But when I walked into my 4-year-old son's bedroom the other night, I walked in on my daughter, 6, convincing her brother to let her fart in his face.

It's like in a split second you watch everything you have

