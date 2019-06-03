US first lady Melania Trump appears to have paid tribute to the late Princess Diana at a function at Buckingham Palace overnight.

The 49-year-old chose an ensemble in one of the late royal's favourite colour combinations - white and navy - as the royals met the Trump family.

The custom white Dolce & Gabbana dress featured a contrasting blue collar and flattering waist belt while her white Hervé Pierre hat was complete with a thick navy band around the brim.

The crisp, tailored ensemble is reminiscent of several looks worn by Diana, including two white and navy skirt suits worn to public engagements throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.

The Trump family enjoyed lunch with the Queen at Buckingham Palace following a welcome to mark the official start of their three-day state visit to the UK.

President Donald Trump and Melania were welcomed outside the palace by the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Queen chatted happily to the First Lady, left, and the Duchess of Cornwall, right, on the steps of Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty

Melania Trump, 49, donned a polished white and navy ensemble that was reminiscent of the outfit worn by Audrey Hepburn in the classic Hollywood film as she joined her husband for the engagement.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner watched the arrival from the palace balcony.

It appeared Ivanka's outfit complimented her mother's by wearing a white blazer and pleated skirt by royal-approved label Alessandra Rich.

Ivanka's full outfit was from the Alessandra Rich Spring/Summer '19 collection, a white pleated midi skirt teamed with a matching peplum jacket and a crystal embellished belt to complete the look.

Ivanka (right) and husband Jared Kushner (left) admired the items on display at the Royal Collection. The pair arrived in the UK yesterday and visited the Victoria and Albert museum. Photo / Getty

Ivanka Trump during the Ceremonial Welcome in the Buckingham Palace Garden on June 3, 2019. Photo / Getty

It appeared white was the on-fashion colour choice with the Duchess of Cornwall in a white classic knee-length shift dress with a hat, cream gloves and purse.

After lunch, the President and Melania flew to Westminster Abbey, where they laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. They were later to join Charles at Clarence House.

The President and Mrs Trump looked interested as the Queen talked them through the artefacts on display, pictured. Photo / Getty

The President and Melania will don their finery for a glittering state banquet, which will be attended by senior royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

However, the event has been boycotted by a handful of high profile figures including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.