Australian actress Teresa Palmer admitted she sneaks non-vegan food into her wannabe-vegan son's meals.

She explained that her five-year-old son, Bodhi, is adamant on following a vegan diet, which forces her to lie to him so that he eats meat and dairy.

Palmer told 2DayFM Breakfast with Ed, Grant & Ash that when he goes to birthday parties, he won't even eat birthday cake unless the parents hosting the party tell him that it's vegan.

"I'm constantly lying," she said, adding that he did however still have chocolate containing dairy on Easter Sunday.

The youngster's obsession with veganism stems from his 11-year-old half-brother Isaac.

Palmer explained she's been forced to lie to Bodhi to get him to eat meat and dairy. Photo / Instagram

She said: "All [of Isaac's] friends have become a little vegan group at school in America. They live in LA, there we go!"

The star said that she used to be follow a strictly vegan diet, but has loosened up and is now only vegetarian.

However, her diet hasn't always been so focused on vegetables, in 2018 she told the Telegraph she ate Hungry Jack's every day as a teenager.

"When I worked there, I would have a Whopper Junior meal with a lemon meringue pie on my lunch break," she said.

"I probably ate Hungry Jack's every single day of my life up until the age of 18, and now I've become vegan, so there are not really many options for me on the menu anymore."

Palmer used to be vegan herself but is now only vegetarian. Photo / Instagram

She and her husband Mark Webber aren't supporting Bodhi being vegan in the same way other celebrities passionately raise their kids with such restricted diets.

Kourtney Kardashian speaks openly about how she raises her children dairy and gluten free, and Alicia Silverstone was one of the first celebrities to boast about the benefits of raising vegan kids.

