Alicia Silverstone says her seven-year-old son Bear has never needed medicine, thanks to the benefits of his veganism.

"He's never had to take medicine in his life. He can get sniffles and a runny nose but he's not down, he still goes to school," Alicia, 42, dished to Page Six.

"Two times in his life has he been like: 'Mommy I don't feel good,' and it was only for a few hours and he was back running around," said the actress.

Alicia became a star at 18 with the film Clueless, went vegan at the age of 21 and promoted the lifestyle on the talk show circuit - often to the amusement of the hosts, reports the Daily Mail.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"I remember when I would go on David Letterman and go on Jay Leno and they'd be like: 'Vegan?! What's a vegan?'," Alicia recalled to Page Six of those early days.

View this post on Instagram

On the road to Hana. The feeling I have being with Bear on our adventure is so giddy...divine...so free and I feel so lucky to have carved out this time for us to just be. And being his mom, caring for him, is so sweet and lovely. Sand, rain, all of it. Beach walks at night, paddle boarding on the Hanalei River. The drive from Hanalei to Ke’e Beach-it has a wild and moody feeling. Anini Beach is so calm and nice to swim in with good vibes from the people hanging there. We stopped at the St. Regis for a quick look-the view there is so epic and beautiful...we met some lovely friends and decided to return the next night for some hot tub in the rain action ..chasing kids and hopping back and forth between tub and pools. The oceanside path that runs along the Coconut Coast. So pretty. All with my little man Bear. When he is tired at bedtime he is so insanely cute and has so many stories, thoughts and ideas. I want to savor these nights. I'm a naughty mommy for staying up late cozy in bed chatting and storying with him.

A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone) on

"And they would just make a whole fun riff on it because it was like I was an alien, no one was talking about being vegan on television."

When she said on The Graham Norton Show in 2008 that she made her four dogs go vegan, Graham vamped: "Aren't you scared they're going to crack and eat you?"

Alicia shares her little pride and joy with S.T.U.N. frontman Christopher Jarecki, whom she married in 2005 and filed for divorce from this May.

They have apparently remained amicable co-parents, to the point Alicia keeps her granola at his home so that it does not overly tempt her in her own.

"I can't keep it in the house. I let Christopher have it at his house. I'll make it and then give it to him because if it's in the house, I can't stop eating it," said Alicia to Page Six.

View this post on Instagram

Our big 1st grader! 💕😊

A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone) on

Alicia uses the granola in a recipe that she learned from her mother and has included in her new cookbook The Kind Diet, which she has been doing the rounds plugging.

Her parenting choices when it comes to food has attracted online criticism before, going back to when Bear Blu was not yet a year old.

Alicia posted a video in which she fed her infant - whom she had already decided to raise vegan - by chewing food and then transferring it from her mouth straight to his.

The video, posted to her blog The Kind Life, set off a blaze of controversy, prompting her to defend herself at a press conference for her movie Vamps.

"People have been feeding their kids that way for thousands for years. It's a weaning process. Honestly, when I posted the video I was not thinking, so maybe I was like Cher!" said Alicia, referring to her Clueless character, not the pop diva Cher.