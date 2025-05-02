Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Amanda Knox - Free: Memoir reflects on meeting Monica Lewinsky and public shaming

By Amanda Knox
NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Amanda Knox has released her second memoir, Free: My Search for Meaning. Photo / Lucien Knuteson

Amanda Knox has released her second memoir, Free: My Search for Meaning. Photo / Lucien Knuteson

  • Amanda Knox spent four years in an Italian jail after her wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher.
  • In her second memoir, ..., Knox writes about how she adjusted to normal life after returning home to the US
  • Knox advocates for recognising the damage caused by media-fuelled shaming and urges society to adopt more compassionate perspectives.

Before Italy, I was only vaguely aware of that ancient stereotype that all women secretly hate one another, that we are incapable of true friendship. Some call it “venimism”; others refer to “mean girls”.

In 1893, the Italian criminologist Cesare Lombroso wrote that, “Due to women’s latent antipathy for one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle