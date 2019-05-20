Just a few months before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was reportedly messaging with X Factor star Matt Cardle.

According to The Sun, a recently-divorced Meghan started texting Cardle after he followed her on Instagram.

"He was stunned when she followed him immediately back and started messaging him. She said she was a big fan of his work," a source told The Sun.

Matt Cardle won The XFactor in 2010. Photo / Getty Images.

"Matt couldn't believe a Hollywood star like Meghan would even know who he was so he was very flattered and they chatted a little bit online before she suggested meeting up".

The source went on to reveal that soon after, Cardle met his girlfriend and felt it wasn't appropriate to continue talking to Markle.

He then reportedly "ghosted" her, and never replied to her last message.

In 2013 Markle revealed to a British journalist that she was being romantically pursued by Cheryl Cole's ex-husband, Ashley Cole.

Cheryl and Ashley Cole were married from 2006 to 2010. Photo / Getty Images.

Katie Hind from The Daily Mail says Markle confided in her over champagne at the Sanctum Soho Hotel, and asked for her advice as to whether or not she should give him a chance.

Markle reportedly admitted to Hind that he had asked her to "go out on a date while I'm over here in London" but that she was unsure.

After Hind told Markle that Ashley and Cole were believed to have split over infidelity claims, Markle reportedly replied saying "Thanks, I appreciate it. Some of my friends told me to stay away from him, too. I think I'll leave it."