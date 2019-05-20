To mark the first anniversary of their wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a special slideshow of candid wedding photos on their Instagram account.

Among those was a photo of the mystery woman who handed Meghan her flowers as she entered St George's Chapel on the day.

Many have been wondering who the woman in the pale pink dress and fascinator was and the mystery has now been solved.

The woman, it has now been revealed, is Prince Harry's assistant, New Zealander Clara Madden.

The 32-year-old Kiwi is reportedly an assistant for the Sussexes and was in charge of keeping their diary in check and everything running smoothly ahead of the couple's big day.

Madden reportedly caused a stir back in 2016 when she began dating Kate and William's media adviser Nick Loughran, months after he split from Rebecca Deacon, the Duchess's then right-hand woman.

At that stage, Madden was a key part of William and Kate's team. They even made a point of meeting her parents when they visited New Zealand in 2014, the Daily Mail reports.

After the wedding, people speculated the woman giving Meghan the flowers would have been royal aid Samantha Cohen. However, Cohen was wearing a completely different outfit on the day.

The picture was one in a series shared in a slideshow video on Instagram earlier today.