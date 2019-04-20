Former TV star Eva The Bulgarian is on a mission for Mother's Day.

The journalist turned skincare company founder is raising money for women and children affected by domestic violence.

Through her start-up company, Rayna Skincare, the mother of two, best known as the roving reporter on early TV show SportsCafe, has teamed with Women's Refuge in a new campaign.

For the months of April and May Rayna Skincare will donate $20 from every bottle of its signature skin oil to the charity.

Advertisement

Eva Eguenieva and Natasha MacLeod wanted to "give back to women" with their company Rayna Skincare. Photo / supplied

The anti-aging oil is manufactured in New Zealand from retinoids and naturally derived stem cells, lipids, vitamins, omega acids and antioxidants.

With business partner Natasha MacLeod, Evguenieva said the business was doing well but "giving back to women" was the most important thing.

"Rayna Skincare is all about women giving strength to women so to support Women's Refuge was just perfect," Evguenieva said.

The North Shore based company is named after Rayna Knyaginya, a Bulgarian woman who led the revolution against Ottoman rule.

After the uprising, she was beaten, starved and imprisoned, but later managed to get herself to Moscow, studied medicine, became a midwife and helped orphaned children.

"The name Rayna has become synonymous with the power of women and their ability to facilitate change, empower and galvanise," Evguenieva said.

"For us, like the Women's Refuge campaign, it is simply women helping women."

Susan Barker from Women's Refuge said the campaign with Rayna came at a time that was tough for charities with most companies only concerned with making a profit.

"Partnerships like this one allow us to continue to offer our essential services. In an ideal world, all companies would have the "give back" philosophy of Rayna – they are truly remarkable," she said.

"It is an incredibly generous amount, and we are so grateful. We are actually all huge fans of Rayna and especially their amazing product so it is especially wonderful they have chosen to support us."

Eva the Bulgarian with her SportfsCafe co-stars. Photo / supplied

Barker said the money raised would go toward providing safe accommodation, education and counseling programmes.

"Whatever it takes to get them out of the cycle of violence," she said.

Last year, nearly 50,000 women and children were referred to Women's Refuge with 170 crisis calls received every day.

More than 156 women and children were given refuge in Women's Refuge safe houses every night.

To donate to the campaign visit www.rayna.co.nz

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz