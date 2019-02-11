The 2019 Grammy Awards are held today, with hip-hop stars with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Childish Gambino and Cardi B each scoring several major nominations.

And it's a busy day for awards shows, with Britain's BAFTAs taking place just hours ago.

But while the BAFTAs are all A-list elegance and refinement, music stars at the Grammys usually take a few more fashion risks — for better or worse.

Little-known singer Joy Villa has a history of attention-grabbing Grammys outfits — a few years back she wore a dress emblazoned with Trump's 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN' slogan, and another year in an anti-abortion dress complete with drawn-on fetus. This year, she's come as Trump's proposed Border Wall with Mexico, barbed wire and all:

Joy Villa. Photo / Getty Images

The response on social media to Villa's now-serial red carpet antics has been mixed, with many slamming her as a "troll" and asking how she gets invited back year after year despite her lack of music industry accomplishments.

Joy Villa, she did this shit before. She’s a troll pic.twitter.com/6s53VM9SEj — Playboi Carti fan acct (@kicksb4rent_) February 10, 2019

joy villa every other day of the year waiting for the #grammys so she can be relevant again for about 1-2 business days pic.twitter.com/9P1fELoViE — matthew (@vodkahoots) February 10, 2019

oh yay happy annual Why Is Joy Villa day, everyone! Traditional snacks are ambrosia casserole, unseasoned chicken, and your dignity! https://t.co/woqFVNUSvy — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) February 10, 2019

Fellow Z-lister Ricky Rebel also showed his support for Trump:

"Ricky Rebel", apparently. Photo / Getty Images