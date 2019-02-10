From Lady Gaga dressed as a literal star to a Versace-cloaked Nicki Minaj with a priest on her arm, the Grammy Awards red carpet has played host to some of the most bizarre ensembles ever seen outside of a Heidi Klum Halloween party.

Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj have made some memorable style choices in previous years. Photo / Getty Images

This year, the biggest night in music will see the likes of Miley Cyrus, Cardi B and Lady Gaga grace the carpet - as to how extreme they'll take their looks is all about to be revealed.

Here are our favourite looks, from the wacky to the wildly glamorous.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello. Photo / Getty Images

Fifth Harmony breakout star Camila Cabello is pretty in pink sparkles. With a dramatic key hole back, her floor length gown with full sleeves is the perfect combination of music awards fun and red carpet glamour.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe. Photo / Getty Images

Cutting shapes with this spiky-shouldered avant-garde look, Monáe's fierce look is softened with a bejewelled golden headpiece. One of the first looks on the carpet where the creative details are truly out of the ordinary, we're pleased to see Monáe pushing the boundaries.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin and one of his twin sons. Photo / Getty Images

Veteran pop star Ricky Martin poses with one of his adorable twin sons. A nod to Miami Vice, Martin's mo and colourful shirt mixes up an otherwise classic black ensemble.

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor. Photo / Getty Images

Stunning in white, newlywed Trainor's jumpsuit features a plunging neckline and detailed sparkles trimming her sleeves, belt, and dusting her expertly padded shoulders.

Kasey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves. Photo / Getty Images

Country music star Casey Musgraves chose a classic style with a twist in this soft tulle number. Accented with a pink rose belt and fanned neckline, it's a look that will stand the test of time.

BTS

BTS. Photo / Getty Images

The South Korean pop boy band taking the world by storm showed up for their very first Grammy nomination looking suave. Their clothing choice was simple, all sporting classic black suits. And while they're clearly fans of the same hair style too, they've employed various pastel shades of hair dye to add a unique touch.