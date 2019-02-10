With a red carpet fit for royalty, the 72nd annual British Academy Film Awards has welcomed the Duchess of Cambridge among its star-studded guests, arriving at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Gowns in contrasting black and white, peppered with sparkles in lieu of jewellery, look to be a recurring theme among this year's stars. While striking, they make the likes of Lily Colins in sapphire and Amy Adams in deep terracotta sateen extra standout.

Here are some of the best looks on this year's red carpet.

Margot Robbie

The Mary Queen of Scots actress takes home the prize for bringing a spot of punk to this year's red carpet. Her elaborately encrusted gown packs extra punch thanks to the shocks of blue-black tulle at the shoulders and hem.

Margot Robbie. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton

In what might be her most "frilling" look yet, The Duchess of Cambridge chose a form-fitting white gown with a flounced, layered hem and an organza rose to adorn her shoulder. Not one to miss a trend, she offset the look with bedazzled silver heels.

Kate Middleton. Photo / Getty Images

Viola Davis

The best actress nominee looked every bit the winner in this timeless velvet dress with white off-the-shoulder bow. She completed the look with a dramatic smoky eye and silver earrings.

Viola Davis. Photo / Getty Images

Olivia Coleman

Taking a chic turn, The Favourite star Olivia Coleman gets her proportions just right in this clean cut ensemble with exaggerated train - perhaps a nod to her latest regal role.

Olivia Coleman. Photo / Getty Images

Amy Adams

Adams channelled old Hollywood glamour on this year's red carpet, choosing a sateen gown in deep terracotta. Her hair was worn in a sleek centre part, topping off the glamorous look with a large brooch.

Amy Adams. Photo / Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

A newly brunette Blanchett wore a figure-hugging black dress featuring a giant jewel-stamped, plunging neckline. The actress kept her hair and makeup simple and let her striking dress shine.

Cate Blanchett. Photo / Getty Images

Lily Collins

Turning heads with her sapphire ensemble, Colins paired a structured blazer with a textured semi-sheer lace skirt. Her porcelain features popped against the blue, and a tightly pulled back bun emphasised her bold dark lip.

Lily Collins. Photo / Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Hayek took the one-shoulder trend and joined it with a timeless cut, making for a stunning combination. Flattering in all the right places, the sparkly lizard on her shoulder added a fun feature. Recently Hayek's shown a penchant for including a glitzy embellishment of some sort. This time, one wasn't enough: her bejewelled headband gave the outfit a unique finishing touch.

Salma Hayek. Photo / Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet

Looking sharp after Chanel's pre-BAFTA dinner, the Beautiful Boy star donned a shirt and blazer combination in an eclectic silver and red pattern. Retro black pants with a pattern down the side, paired with iconic black Dr Martens, completed the look.

Timothee Chalamet. Photo / Getty Images

Rachel Weisz

A portrait of traditional glamour, Weisz wore a cream dress in layers of tulle, nipped in at the waist with a dazzling silver belt. Wearing her hair elegantly pulled back off her face, she chose a rosy cheek and dark rose coloured lip to offset the look.

Rachel Weisz. Photo / Getty Images

Rami Malek

Malek continues his red carpet run with another statement ensemble. This time, in a white tailored suit, the addition of black shoes, a black shirt and an almost camouflaged bow tie make the expertly crafted look something extra special.