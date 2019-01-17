Prince Philip has been involved in a car crash this morning (NZT).

The Duke of Edinburgh, 97, was not injured in the collision, which took place close to the Sandringham Estate, Buckingham Palace cofirmed.

Police are attending the scene, a palace spokesperson said.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was uninjured following a car crash near Sandringham Estate. Photo / Getty

Pictures reportedly taken at the scene show a Land Rover, like the one Prince Philip usually drives, having flipped on its side following a crash with a black people mover.

It is not known if the Duke of Edinburgh was behind the wheel at the time although he is known to drive a Land Rover.

Officers made the area safe, while an ambulance crew assisted two people with minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to the scene at around 3pm to reports of a two vehicle collision.

"The road is not blocked. Recovery has been called and we are at the scene waiting for them to arrive."

A Buckingham Palace statement said: "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon.

"The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene."

Prince Philip, who underwent hip surgery in early 2018, was pictured enjoying a solo spin around Balmoral as recently as September last year.

Now officially retired from public duty, the prince was last spotted attending church with the Queen and extended family on August 19th.

The Queen and the prince have been at Sandringham for several days and attended church on Sunday.

