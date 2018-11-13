The word from Russia is that Briar Novis' stem-cell treatment is going as planned.

Novis was diagnosed with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) four years ago and since then her health has been in decline. Novis decided to get treatment overseas after she learned of others with RRMS getting it successfully treated in Russia.

The treatment is not available in New Zealand.

She is now allowed visitors and out into the lounge as long as she wears a mask. Her immune system is gradually building up... SHARE THIS QUOTE:

Novis' mother, Cherry Novis, travelled to Russia as well and said her daughter had had the treatment and was out of a 10-day isolation.

Advertisement

"Briar has had her stem-cell treatment, which went well.

"She has now emerged from 10 days in isolation which Briar said went quickly," Cherry Novis said.

"While in isolation only staff are allowed into her room. She is now allowed visitors and out into the lounge as long as she wears a mask. Her immune system is gradually building up and today she has one final infusion before we leave Moscow on Tuesday for our flights home."

Once they return from Russia, Briar will be in isolation in her home for up to three months so people will not be able to visit her for some time.

Cherry Novis said it had been an emotional and stressful journey with many happy moments for their family.

Read more:

Whanganui woman undergoes life-changing treatment in Moscow hospital

Whanganui MS sufferer books trip to Russia in search of radical treatment

Briar Novis humbled by $80,000 raised by Whanganui community

Over months of fundraising events as well as a Givealittle page, the family managed to raise $80,000 for the Russia trip.

It was less than the initial target of $95,000 but it was enough for the cost of the treatment, which was about $77,000.