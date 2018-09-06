Tracey Hall's moving climb. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Tracey Hall refuses to let multiple sclerosis (MS) get the better of her despite being diagnosed two years ago.

"In February, I ended up in a wheelchair," she said. "I got out of the wheelchair, ended up on crutches, learned to walk again, and here I am combating Whariti Peak to raise money and awareness for MS."

After going through so much already, the Palmerston North electrician isn't afraid of much.

"I already know what I'm living with. I've got the symptoms. I'm living with it now. Once I put that into perspective I just thought 'it is what it is'."

Tracey's 14km uphill walk from Woodville to Whariti Peak is a big effort for any fit and healthy person - for an MS "dominator" it's a major achievement.

Tracey had more than 100 supporters with her, cheering her on. Among them was her nine-year-old son, Connor.

"She's just, like... wow! I'm surprised that she's even doing this," he said. "Woodville to Whariti Peak is a long way, but she's doing it. Go Mum!"

As Tracey trekked nearer and nearer the summit, emotions started to rise for her and her support team.

"I don't know when the next time is that I'm going to be stuck in a wheelchair," she said.

"So while I can, I'm doing it and trying to give back as much as I can."

Tracey has been awarded the inaugural Mastering Mountains Expedition Grant which includes a trip to Machu Picchu in Peru.

"It's absolutely mind blowing. This walk is also a bit of coming to grips for what I'm going to be up against when climbing Machu Picchu."

After reaching the summit of Whariti Peak, Tracey was ecstatic and inspired for her future with MS.

"Own it, take control. It doesn't need to own you, you own it and you smash it!

"And if you have dreams, you follow those dreams. Do whatever you can to make life as amazing and wonderful as it can be."

Tracey Hall at the Whariti summit. Photo / Supplied

Made with funding from