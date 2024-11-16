Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

New Zealand Year 13 exams: The unseen stress on parents - Steve Braunias

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Minka Jean Braunias at school prizegiving.

Minka Jean Braunias at school prizegiving.

Steve Braunias is an award-winning New Zealand journalist, author, columnist and editor.

OPINION

  • Year 13 students across New Zealand are preparing for Level 3 NCEA exams, causing stress.
  • Parents feel the pressure as they support their children through the final exams of school.
  • The routine of studying and preparing for university in February marks a significant transition.

“Brow ridge. Reduces chewing tension, less prominent in humans due to a change in diet.” Year 13 students are stressing the hell out all across New Zealand right now as they sit at home and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle