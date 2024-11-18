Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

New Zealand sex therapist shares secrets to initiating intimacy and connection

By Michelle Kasey
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Kiwi sex and relationships coach Michelle Kasey shares her expert tips for reconnecting with a partner and reigniting intimacy. Photo / Whenua Film

Kiwi sex and relationships coach Michelle Kasey shares her expert tips for reconnecting with a partner and reigniting intimacy. Photo / Whenua Film

Tips for initiating intimacy with skill and confidence and gently pushing past fear and embarrassment to flirt with a partner who already knows you so well

What first comes to mind when you think about seduction?

A dimly lit room with candles, soft music and fancy lingerie?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle