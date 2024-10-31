Advertisement
New Zealand’s most and least sexually active regions revealed in new survey

NZ Herald
How often are we having adult cuddles? Photo / 123RF

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering which New Zealand region people have the most sex in, you’re in luck: a new sexual climate survey has peeked behind the curtain of Kiwis’ bedroom habits, with some surprising results.

Supplement brand Herbal Ignite conducted a survey of 200 anonymous participants across Aotearoa to determine our sexual satisfaction.

The research found Auckland and Waikato were the most sexually active regions, with more than half (55%) of residents having sex at least once a week.

However, the coitus rate began to drop heading north. The good people of Northland were found to be the least sexually active, with just 29% having sex at least once a week. Second-to-last place was a three-way between Canterbury, Hawke’s Bay and Bay of Plenty, all of which were at 34%, while third in the line-up were Southland and Otago at 39%. The weather’s not the only thing getting wild in Wellington: the capital was the second most sexed-up region at 45%.

Across all participants, 7% of Kiwis were found to have sex daily, with 29% rarely or never having sex at all; 41% were said to be sexually active once to a few times a week, while 17% had sex 1-2 times a month.

Meanwhile, 8% of married participants had sex daily, compared to 47% who did the deed at least once a week.

The most sexually fulfilled overall were unmarried men in relationships. Photo / 123RF
When it came to sex life satisfaction, the survey found 63% of single Kiwis were satisfied between the sheets, as well as 65% of married people and 81% of those in relationships.

The most fulfilled overall were unmarried men in relationships, with 93% reporting being satisfied with their sex life – compared to 76% of their female counterparts.

Despite being the least sexually active, Northlanders were the most satisfied; 86% reported being content with their coupling overall. The least satisfied regions were Wellington, Waikato and Otago at 32%, followed by Aucklanders – the most sexually active – at 29%, indicating that frequency does not equal fulfilment.

The most sexually satisfied demographic was those aged 60 and over, with 88% reporting they were happy with their sexual escapades. Comparatively, 30 to 40-year-olds were the least satisfied at 38%.

While men and women scored almost evenly when it came to overall satisfaction (68% and 69% respectively), 40% of married men reported being unhappy with their sex lives, compared to 30% of married women.

The more you know.

Here are some other sexy stats:

  • More than 40% of participants had experienced a low libido – 46% of women and 28% of men.
  • The group with the lowest rates of low libido was single men at just 9%, while single women sat at 29%.
  • 21% of all participants reported they or a partner had experienced erectile dysfunction (ED); 23% of women reported this compared to 18% of men.

“Of those who reported low libido and/or erectile dysfunction, 19% have seen a medical specialist, 44% have tried prescription medicine (like the little blue pill), 26% tried natural supplements and 7% tried therapy or counselling,” a spokesperson for Herbal Ignite said in a statement.

“If you or your partner are concerned about your sexual health or sexual performance, talk to your medical adviser.”

