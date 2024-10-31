How often are we having adult cuddles? Photo / 123RF

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering which New Zealand region people have the most sex in, you’re in luck: a new sexual climate survey has peeked behind the curtain of Kiwis’ bedroom habits, with some surprising results.

Supplement brand Herbal Ignite conducted a survey of 200 anonymous participants across Aotearoa to determine our sexual satisfaction.

The research found Auckland and Waikato were the most sexually active regions, with more than half (55%) of residents having sex at least once a week.

However, the coitus rate began to drop heading north. The good people of Northland were found to be the least sexually active, with just 29% having sex at least once a week. Second-to-last place was a three-way between Canterbury, Hawke’s Bay and Bay of Plenty, all of which were at 34%, while third in the line-up were Southland and Otago at 39%. The weather’s not the only thing getting wild in Wellington: the capital was the second most sexed-up region at 45%.

Across all participants, 7% of Kiwis were found to have sex daily, with 29% rarely or never having sex at all; 41% were said to be sexually active once to a few times a week, while 17% had sex 1-2 times a month.