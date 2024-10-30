Perks of the role, which pays between $60,000-$65,000, include remote work, 20 days’ annual leave, and a paid hour-a-week “O Break” to “pamper yourself”.

What might this O Break look like, you ask?

“Whether with a cup of tea, a moment of private pleasure (sex toys encouraged!), or to book in that much needed D (or V!) appointment,” the ad elaborates.

The "customer service queen" job ad posted to Zeil on October 20. Photo / Zeil

Product knowledge is the only “hard” skill required for the role, while “soft” skills include the ability to work in a team, good communication, and effective time management.

Responsibilities include answering customer queries via calls and emails with “warmth, empathy and certainly no shaming”; managing wholesale accounts with “care and precision”; handling live chat enquiries and follow-ups with “keen attention to detail”; and using computer literacy and organisational skills to “keep things running smoothly”.

In a statement to the Herald, Conway said the dedicated O Break reflects the brand’s pro-vulva values.

“Practising what we preach is super important to us, and that means normalising pleasure and incorporating it into our everyday lives as much as we can,” Conway said.

“Our O Break is just another way to adhere by our brand’s values. On top of that, self-care, including self-pleasure, can increase relaxation and mental clarity, ultimately making us all happier and more productive both at work and in life.”

She and Cummins had received countless confessions on Instagram from women admitting they self-pleasured during their lunch breaks, with the co-owners hoping to help set a new standard for workplaces.

“Normalising pleasure is something not only we, but others desire, and the O Break is just one way of making it easier for employees to prioritise this amid the hustle and bustle of their everyday lives,” Conway added.

Girls Get Off co-founders Jo Cummins and Viv Conway. Photo / Jason Malouin

Girls Get Off, which officially launched in March 2021, had humble beginnings - evolving from a conversation over socially distanced driveway drinks during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown to an internationally recognised brand.

“As women, we like to have a nice experience and be marketed to. It’s not like choosing a movie right? You don’t necessarily know what you like,” Conway told the Bay of Plenty Times in 2022.

“So we decided to make all the choice out of it and create something that is as normal as buying skincare.”

In 2016, a sex-pert made headlines after urging all women to orgasm at least three times a week.

US physician and meditation teacher Andrea Pennington told British chat show This Morning that “90%” of an orgasm is achieved in a woman’s mind.

“She needs to be mentally turned on. If in her head she is worried about what she didn’t finish today or what will the kids eat tomorrow or how she looks and smells and tastes, then it will be much harder,” Pennington said.

“Things going on in a woman’s mind can stop her reaching the big O.”

Pennington, the author of the Orgasm Prescription for Women, added that women should be having a minimum of three orgasms a week to reap the benefits, including stress relief, pain mitigation, and improved mood.

The health benefits of sex and the female orgasm have been well-documented. Nan Wise, a certified sex therapist, neuroscientist, and author of Why Good Sex Matters told Glamour earlier this month that advantages of regular orgasms can include improved sleep, better skin, healthier hair, boosted immunity, pain relief and a stronger pelvic floor.

In 2021, Girls Get Off won People’s Choice at the Tauranga Business Awards, and were a finalist for the Emerging Business Award.