A recent performance by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra reportedly struck a chord with one woman in the audience, who was heard to have a “loud and full body orgasm” during a “romantic swell” in the music.

The classical climax arrived on Friday at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, during a performance of Tchaikovsky’s 5th Symphony.

Concertgoer Molly Grant told the Los Angeles Times that “everyone kind of turned to see what was happening” as her primal moans echoed through the chamber during the second movement.

“I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she … had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her,” she said.

“It was quite beautiful,” Grant added.

An audio clip of the moment has gone viral.

Journalist Jocelyn Silver said that she was told it was a “screaming orgasm” and added: “Some people really know how to live”.

The Los Angeles Times shared notes from the philharmonic’s online programme describing the symphony’s second movement in emotional terms.

”The … luscious main theme was adapted for a popular love song; Tchaikovsky’s skilful orchestration, however, lifts the mood from sentimentality to high Romanticism. The movement’s principal melody is presented in a memorable solo by the horn, followed by other appealing woodwind solos.”

British composer Magnus Fiennes, brother of actor Ralph Fiennes, was in the audience and confirmed the reports.

“A woman in the audience had loud and full body orgasm during the 5th’s second movement… Band politely carried on,” he said on Twitter.

“Was in close proximity and had no less than 8 other friends coincidentally attending- all had reached a similar conclusion. She remained for the rest of the show, her demeanour was in evidence. My corroborated take is merely an observation. Respect maintained,” he added.

Went to see @LAPhil play @Thomasades and Tchaikovsky 5 last night. A woman in the audience had loud and full body orgasm during the 5th's second movement... Band politely carried on. Props to LAPhil (and Pytor Ilyich) for bringing it on.... — Magnus Fiennes (@magnusfiennes) April 29, 2023

Music agent Lukas Burton described the moment as “wonderfully timed” to a “romantic swell” during the piece. ”One can’t know exactly what happened, but it seemed very clear from the sound that it was an expression of pure physical joy,” Burton told Los Angeles Times.

“But I think everyone felt that was a rather lovely expression of somebody who was so transported by the music that it had some kind of effect on them physically or, dare I say, even sexually.”

But others in the audience offered a contrary view, saying the woman may have woken suddenly from a sleep attack.

“Pretty quickly, she sort of fell onto her partner’s shoulders, and then onto his lap. And then her body went limp,” an anonymous audience member revealed to the LA Times.

“Maybe like five seconds later, she kind of awoke, and that’s when she let out a scream.

“I know someone else mentioned she was smiling, but I’m pretty sure she was just really embarrassed because other people were looking at her.”







