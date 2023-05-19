Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Home / Lifestyle
Premium

Cosi fan tutte: Seduction, scandal and the power of sisterhood

10 minutes to read
Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer - Canvas magazine

Opera has been described as the most misogynistic art form — “extravagantly cruel” to its female characters. Two new-generation divas tell Joanna Wane how women are reshaping the story.

No question, it’s a dick move.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.