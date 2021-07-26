Neighbour leaves note letting woman know they can 'see everything' when she showers

Sarah Yates, 26, from Manchester in the UK was left feeling "embarrassed" after a note from a neighbour informed her that they could "see everything" when she showered. Photo / Instagram

Sarah Yates, 26, from Manchester in the UK was left feeling "embarrassed" after a note from a neighbour informed her that they could "see everything" when she showered. Photo / Instagram

A young Englishwoman has been left feeling very embarrassed when a well-meaning neighbour left her a note.

While Sarah Yates, 26, has no idea who left the note, she revealed that an anonymous neighbour near her Manchester apartment left a simple and very revealing message.

It read: "Hi, you need to put blinds up in your bathroom. When you shower you can see everything. Didn't want to embarrass you by knocking on. Thanks."

Yates admitted that it had occurred to her that outsiders may be able to see something when she showered, with only a pane of frosted glass blocking the view, but that she had checked and only a silhouette was visible at the time. Yates has since renovated the bathroom, however, with new lights seeming to reveal more than she intended.

Yates told the Manchester Evening News: 'The previous owner had an old bathroom in and a dimmer light so they mustn't have been able to see them showering before.

'I've put a new suite in and installed spotlights which are quite bright so it must have made a difference to what they can see.

'It's just our outlines you can see but they obviously don't want to have to see that through their windows.'

Yates also revealed that she has no idea which of her neighbours could have sent the note, telling the Sun: "It could be from any of the three houses at the back – all have windows that look into the bathroom," she said.

"It's all just a bit embarrassing. I'm on holiday – my cousin sent me [a] picture of it. My immediate thought was, 'Oh my God'."

According to the Daily Mail Yates is hoping some well-placed foliage in front of the window will protect her modesty and put her neighbour's minds at rest.