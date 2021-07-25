How Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will celebrate her 41st birthday

Jenny-May Clarkson took a moment to wish PM Jacinda Ardern a happy birthday before getting into the questions. Video / TVNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has nothing special planned to celebrate her 41st birthday.

Ardern appeared on TVNZ's Breakfast programme this morning and presenter Jenny-May Clarkson began her interview by wishing the Prime Minister a happy birthday.

When asked if Ardern would have a moment to celebrate today, the incredibly busy Prime Minister was honest about her plans.

"I haven't got one planned, but it's one of those boring, nothing birthdays, but thank you very much, it's very kind," she told Breakfast.

"The cameraman, I don't know if it was because of my birthday, he's placed three stars behind my head so that was a lovely touch," she added, pointing behind her.

"It's not a nothing birthday, every birthday should be celebrated," Clarkson told her.

Over the weekend, a Twitter use spotted the Prime Minister out in public and her fiancé Clarke Gayford revealed why she was spotted at a pedestrian crossing.

"I love that NZ is small enough that I see the PM at least once a month," the person posted.

Gayford replied, revealing she was seen out on her own because of a birthday surprise from him and their daughter Neve.

Haha, she was out in the wild here because Neve and I had banished her while we snuck off to get her birthday present. https://t.co/4DWa0Qb4rY — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) July 24, 2021

He wrote: "Haha, she was out in the wild here because Neve and I had banished her while we snuck off to get her birthday present."

For her 40th birthday last year, the Prime Minister received an epic "briefcake".

The cake was complete with edible Cabinet papers and a happy birthday tag.

"It seems entirely appropriate that this was the amazing cake the office blew me away with this morning," she wrote on her Instagram at the time.

"Every night they send me off with one of these briefcases, an edible one made for a very nice change!

Ardern and Gayford are planning a summer wedding, and she revealed earlier this July the couple didn't have a honeymoon planned.

Ardern and Gayford got engaged Easter 2019 at Mahia during a break at Gayford's family bach.