Woman shares dating disaster after man 'speeds away': 'No explanation, no nothing'

Samantha shared her disastrous dating experience on TikTok. Photo / @samanthaleanne999

Dating in 2021 can be a minefield - and one woman has declared she's calling it quits and swearing off men completely all thanks to one man's "rude" behaviour.

A woman named Samantha shared her disastrous dating experience on TikTok, revealing that her most recent date left her incredibly embarrassed, reports the Sun.

She took to the popular video sharing app to bemoan her situation, asking, "Is it just me that suffers? How embarrassing. But putting it out there anyway."

The clip has gathered over 213,000 likes from sympathetic viewers.

"When you're absolutely done with the whole dating thing. Tonight has been the last straw," she shared in the video.

"We have had a date planned for the last week and arranged to go bowling. He was coming to pick me up."

Samantha explained that her date was running just a "little bit late" so she decided to wait outside her house for him to arrive.

When he finally pulled up in his car, she approached the vehicle to get in, but claims he then "sped off", leaving her shocked and speechless.

"Off he goes," she said. "Leaves you there, no explanation, no nothing. Imagine how you'd feel after that. Cause I feel f***ing sh*t."

It wasn't long before the comments poured in with sympathy from thousands of people who watched the clip, saying how unfair and hurtful it was.

"Girl, you're beautiful," one person told her. "You have kind eyes and sound very intelligent. It's his loss, don't give up."

"I truly believe that rejection in any form is the universe's way of saying wrong direction kiddo. Have faith, better is coming."

And countless more followers continued to share words of support for Samantha, declaring that the man had acted "rudely" and telling her she had "dodged a bullet".