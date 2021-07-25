Why you should be adding a dry towel to the wet clothes in your dryer

A Melbourne woman has shared a mind-blowing laundry hack online. Photo / Getty Images

Drying your clothes in winter can take forever even if you have a dryer - but turns out there's a simple trick you can use to speed up the process.

A Melbourne woman has shared the secret to perfectly dry laundry is to add a dry towel to your load of washing as it reduces the moisture, reports the Daily Mail.

It makes the laundry dry faster and also uses less energy - so you're likely to save some money at the same time.

The woman wrote in a Facebook group, "Put a dry towel in the dryer with your wet stuff. I have saved 20 minutes of drying time for my towels and 15 minutes for my clothes.

"If I set my dryer for an hour of drying, it does an hour of airing. By putting a dry towel in the dryer with your clothes it absorbs some of the water so it makes the clothes dry quicker."

Her post racked up nearly 3000 likes as hundreds confirmed the method works like a charm if you need dry clothes but are short on time.

"This definitely works. I have a cleaning business and have so many mops to get dry every day. I do this to speed up the drying process.

"Yes I've always done this. If I need my clothes to dry quicker, I would put two towels in," another added.

One woman chimed in with another tip, saying that you can also add a wet flannel to dry clothes on a warm cycle and it will make steam to get rid of wrinkles.

And if you're worried the towel will leave fluff all over your dry clothes, not to worry - those who've tried it said they never had an issue.

"I use an older towel. Never had fluff on them. It absorbs the water," one explained.

"I've never had bits of towel fluff on my clothes ... Never had any issues. Use a dry tea towel for black clothes - works the same," suggested another.

Others added their own laundry tips, including the secret to removing tissue fluff from freshly laundered clothes.

"If a tissue accidentally goes in with blacks, I put a damp towel in the dryer with the blacks and it comes off everything," one revealed.

Meanwhile, another shared a dryer tip - add a few ice cubes to a dryer along with a piece of wrinkled clothing for a few minutes and you won't have to iron it.

And one commented, "If I hang my towels on the line and they dry too stiff, I put them in the dryer with a wet towel to help soften them too."