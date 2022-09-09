John Boyd-Dunlop in front of a canvas painting at his latest exhibition.

Although John Boyd-Dunlop has had a close association with art all his life, he hadn't picked up a paintbrush since being fobbed off by his art teacher more than 50 years earlier.

His art now features in a solo exhibition at Boyd-Dunlop Gallery in Napier.

"My mother was an artist and I took art in the third form at Lindisfarne College, but I was told by my teacher I should do something else," John says.

So with a farming background, John did as he was told and went on to become a successful farmer and horticulturist.

But that wasn't before the self-proclaimed dyslexic and non-conformist moved to Australia and tried his hand at a multitude of jobs.

"I wouldn't stay for more than six months at one place — I went shearing, fencing, bush falling."

Back in New Zealand, John met wife Nanette and the couple began supplying tomatoes grown in their Auckland-based glasshouses.

"I became bored with that so we moved into growing gift melons for the Japanese market.

''I thought we'd cracked it in the third year, but then all our crop collapsed just before harvest."

John and Nanette moved into the health and beauty sector before shifting back to Hawke's Bay in 2011, with artist son Richard following a year later.

The couple helped out with Richard's art gallery and retail clothing store, before Richard closed the store to concentrate on his gallery.

John began meeting up for a chat with visiting artists who would pop into Richard's gallery, and at the age of 68, his creative side began to emerge.

"I believe anyone can be an artist to a certain degree, but you have to be dedicated.

''I decided not to take lessons and do my own thing. I feel my art is an extension of my hand. I call my art 'sketch from the mind'."

John, now 75, is a prolific artist, painting everyday, exhibiting all over the country and attracting a range of collectors for his works.

He has in his possession 1200 A3 pictures which are a reference to his bigger art.

"It's a colourful collage. I'm not copying anything or illustrating anything — it just comes straight out."

John says a lot of his art comes from his life.

"I don't understand it. It's conjured out of my mind. It's exciting when you don't know what's going to come out."

He says sometimes he knows what he'll draw but other times he puts some colour on the paper and goes from there. Colour is very important to John.

"When people see the colour, that makes my day. If you make people happy, that's good. The thing I enjoy about my art is when someone smiles when they look at it. Art gets my feet on the ground every morning."

John is inventing his own methods of producing his art and describes himself in the negative.

"I'm not a bowling or RSA type of guy. This is my sanity."

■ The Details:

What: Art exhibition ANGELS AND NATURE

When: Until Tuesday, September 20

Where: Boyd-Dunlop Gallery, 4 Hastings Street, Napier

Info: Visit boyddunlop.com or phone 06 835 9681