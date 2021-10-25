Mum shares Christmas wrapping paper hack using paper bags

One savvy mum shares how she will wrap all of her Christmas presents for free.

One savvy mum shares how she will wrap all of her Christmas presents for free.

Do you know there's only two months to go until Christmas?

Depending on just how organised you are about Christmas presents, that revelation will either be old news to you, or fill you with panic.

Buying Christmas presents can be hard enough but then there's making sure you've got enough wrapping paper to go around.

It's prompted one savvy mum to share how she will do all her Christmas present wrapping for free this year – and it's so simple, you'll probably wonder why you hadn't thought of it too.

The mum used the bags to wrap her Christmas presents. Photo / Facebook,Christmas Mums Australia

Posting in the Christmas Mums Australia Facebook group, one woman explained how she had kept the 20 cent paper bags she had received with her click and collect supermarket grocery orders to reuse as wrapping paper.

"I found a use for all the paper bags I get from Woolies click & collect! I'll add a red ribbon and they'll look schmick," she captioned the post.

The woman also added pictures showing how she had undid the bag so she could lay it out flat and wrap the present.

She used the inside part of the bag, meaning there was no visible logos once the present was wrapped.

One savvy mum shares how she will wrap all of her Christmas presents for free.

Her idea was praised by other mums who labelled it "genius" and a "great idea".

"I have heaps of these paper bags, I'm stealing this one," one person wrote.

"I've been doing the same," another mum wrote.

"Will look great … mine all went into the recycle bin," one commenter lamented.

Christmas stock began arriving in stores like Kmart and Big W last month, with several shoppers revealing they had already put up their trees and decorations.

In late September, Christmas decorations began hitting shelves in Kmart. Photo / Facebook, Christmas Mums Australia

A Facebook post earlier this month about when was the best time to put up a tree sparked fierce debate among shoppers.

"As soon as the -ber months hit mine are up," one person wrote.

"We don't decor for other occasions before Christmas. I don't see the point of putting them up just on the first and take it down after the 26th (of December), but each to their own."

But some argued that you should "at least wait until December" or that it was "bad luck to put it up earlier" then December 1.