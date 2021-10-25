Couple slammed for wearing 'inappropriate' T-shirts at Disney World

Disney fans are calling on the theme park to ban inappropriate clothing. Photo / Getty Images

Disney fans are calling on the theme park to ban inappropriate clothing. Photo / Getty Images

Furious Disney fans are calling on the happiest place on earth to ban inappropriate clothing.

It comes after a couple were photographed wearing T-shirts with sexually suggestive wording at Disney World over the weekend, reports the New York Post.

Fans posted snaps of a man and a woman wearing matching shirts playing on the Disney logo.

While one shirt read, "I wanted the D" in Disney's signature calligraphy, the other said, "I gave her the D."

The not-so-family-friendly shirts are available on Etsy and Amazon - but they caused an outcry on Twitter.

Disney's former creative designer Sam Carter wrote on Twitter, "D is for Don't", posting a snap of the couple with clown emojis Photoshopped over their faces.

Another fan responded, "If they banned these shirts from ever being allowed in a Disney park again I wouldn't be mad."

Meanwhile, another parodied, "D is for discomfort", while one wrote on the social media platform, "Kind of tacky to bring to a theme park."

The New York Post contacted Disney World and Disneyland for comment on the situation, but have yet to hear back.

However, both theme parks do clearly state on their respective websites that they have the right to refuse entry to or to remove any visitors who are wearing inappropriate clothing.

"We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests," Disney World's website read.