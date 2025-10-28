If you’ve named your pet Luna, Milo or Charlie, the chances are now very high that you’ve heard it from somewhere else first.
The New Zealand Companion Animal Register (NZCAR) has released the most popular names given to young broods born over the past year.
More than 110,000 new animalswere logged in the NZCAR’s system, which collects and stores data on 1.4 million-plus animal microchip registrations, but the creativity in their names hasn’t quite diverged with such speed.
For the seventh year in a row, Luna was crowned the most popular pet name in New Zealand, followed by recurring contenders Milo and Charlie.
Completing the top 10 list for 2025 are names Daisy, Bella, Coco, Poppy, Nala, Willow and Molly.
Bella, Coco and Frankie either fell in ranking or were completely dropped from last year’s list when compared to the findings. However, nine of the names from 2024 still featured in some order, suggesting they resonate with pet owners and their furry friends.
Furthermore, Bella still reigns supreme when counting all live pets with 14,000 registered, although Luna is quickly catching up at 13,000.
Breaking the data down into regions highlights quirks between different centres, especially when comparing cats and dogs. Cheeto is a West Coast favourite, Tofu is popular in Gisborne, and Oreo dominates over more traditional names in Northland.
Te reo Māori names have also recorded a surge in interest.
Included in the 110,000 registrations are 191 Tui, 34 Kiwi, 24 Kea, 18 Kōwhai and 16 Aroha, suggesting Kiwis are embracing New Zealand’s indigenous culture and wildlife and increasing the use of te reo in their lives.
Pop culture influences also permeated into the field of pet naming, with 273 Marvel-inspired Lokis registered alongside hundreds of Bluey characters like Bingo, Chilli and Bandit.