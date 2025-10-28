Bella, Coco and Frankie either fell in ranking or were completely dropped from last year’s list when compared to the findings. However, nine of the names from 2024 still featured in some order, suggesting they resonate with pet owners and their furry friends.

The NZ Companion Animal Register logged more than 110,000 new pets in the past year.

Furthermore, Bella still reigns supreme when counting all live pets with 14,000 registered, although Luna is quickly catching up at 13,000.

Breaking the data down into regions highlights quirks between different centres, especially when comparing cats and dogs. Cheeto is a West Coast favourite, Tofu is popular in Gisborne, and Oreo dominates over more traditional names in Northland.

Te reo Māori names have also recorded a surge in interest.

Included in the 110,000 registrations are 191 Tui, 34 Kiwi, 24 Kea, 18 Kōwhai and 16 Aroha, suggesting Kiwis are embracing New Zealand’s indigenous culture and wildlife and increasing the use of te reo in their lives.

Pop culture influences also permeated into the field of pet naming, with 273 Marvel-inspired Lokis registered alongside hundreds of Bluey characters like Bingo, Chilli and Bandit.

Fifty-nine Ozzys were named, with data showing an uptick following Ozzy Osbourne’s death in July.

“While some names never go out of fashion, what we love seeing each year is the imagination and affection that shines through in how people name their animals,” said NZCAR manager Sarah Clements.

“The names people choose can give us a fascinating glimpse into what’s capturing Kiwis’ hearts and minds, from pop culture trends to local icons.

“It’s also fantastic to see so many pet owners ensuring their animals’ microchips are registered on the NZCAR, helping them to be easily reunited if they’re ever separated.”

Top cat names:

Luna

Milo

Shadow

Willow

Charlie

Nala

Leo

Coco

Simba

Daisy

Top dog names:

Luna

Charlie

Bella

Daisy

Poppy

Milo

Ruby

Coco

Teddy

Nala

