Along with animals named after the show Bluey appearing in the register this year, New Zealanders continued to name their pets after characters from The Lord of the Rings franchise with 17 Frodos being registered, 13 Bilbos, two Gollums and one Gandalf.

Pet names possibly inspired by the All Blacks included 20 Ardies, 18 TJs and seven Razors, NZCAR said.

It was fascinating to see how popular culture shaped pet names each year, NZCAR general manager David Lloyd said.

“Pet names reflect the things that matter to people. These trends really highlight the special bond between pets and their families, showing how pets become part of our lives in ways big and small.”

NZCAR is the national microchip database and it holds information for more than 1.3 million pets of different species. It helps reunite lost pets with their families by providing microchip data to vet clinics and shelters.

The top five names by species

For cats, the top five names are Luna, Bella, Milo, Coco and Nala.

For dogs, the top five names are Luna, Bella, Poppy, Daisy and Charlie.

For rabbits, the top five names are Archie, Coco, Cookie, Hazel and Honey.

For horses, the top five names are Bailey, Charlie, Jasper, Kiwi and Marley.