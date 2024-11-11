Advertisement
Luna tops the list as most popular pet name for sixth year in a row

RNZ
2 mins to read
By Melanie Earley of RNZ

If you thought naming your beloved pooch or feline Luna was innovative, think again – because it’s the most popular pet name in New Zealand for the sixth year in a row.

The most popular pet names for 2024 have been revealed by the New Zealand Companion Animal Register (NZCAR), including classics such as Bella, Milo and Charlie.

NZCAR noted a growing trend in pets being named Bluey, Bandit, Bingo and Chilli due to the popular children’s show Bluey.

The top 10 names for pets in 2024 are Luna, Bella, Milo, Charlie, Coco, Daisy, Poppy, Nala, Molly and Frankie.

Along with animals named after the show Bluey appearing in the register this year, New Zealanders continued to name their pets after characters from The Lord of the Rings franchise with 17 Frodos being registered, 13 Bilbos, two Gollums and one Gandalf.

Pet names possibly inspired by the All Blacks included 20 Ardies, 18 TJs and seven Razors, NZCAR said.

It was fascinating to see how popular culture shaped pet names each year, NZCAR general manager David Lloyd said.

“Pet names reflect the things that matter to people. These trends really highlight the special bond between pets and their families, showing how pets become part of our lives in ways big and small.”

NZCAR is the national microchip database and it holds information for more than 1.3 million pets of different species. It helps reunite lost pets with their families by providing microchip data to vet clinics and shelters.

The top five names by species

For cats, the top five names are Luna, Bella, Milo, Coco and Nala.

For dogs, the top five names are Luna, Bella, Poppy, Daisy and Charlie.

For rabbits, the top five names are Archie, Coco, Cookie, Hazel and Honey.

For horses, the top five names are Bailey, Charlie, Jasper, Kiwi and Marley.

