Model who married herself 90 days ago is getting divorced

Ninety days ago a Brazilian model married herself; now she is ending the marriage as she has found a new love.

In front of a Sao Paulo Catholic church, Cris Galera married herself in an act of sologamy but news outlet Infobae is reporting the model has found someone special and wants to terminate her marriage.

However, any details on who that special someone is have been kept tightly under wraps by Galera.

When asked about why she has changed her mind about her sologamy marriage, the model said: "I was happy while it lasted, I started to believe in love the moment I met someone more special."

"I reached a point where I matured, I realised that I am a strong and determined woman. I was always afraid of being alone, but I realised that I needed to learn to feel good about myself. When that happened, I decided to celebrate it."

The lingerie model has more than 191,000 followers on Instagram and told her followers at the time of her wedding: "I'm celebrating my self-love and I want to inspire other women to boost their self-esteem! Have you ever thought if this trend catches on?"

In an interview with New York Post, she said, "Men have a hard time being faithful or staying with just one woman," continuing to say, "They want several [women] at the same time." The comments follow a string of failed relationships.

It's been reported the model will travel to London in December for a nude shoot with Playboy, where she will make her divorce official.

"I'm excited to be single again. Marrying ourselves is different, right? It was a wonderful experience, you have to love each other. I'm a scorpion, I do whatever I can."